We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. A better-ranked stock in the industry is
Sonos, Inc. ( SONO Quick Quote SONO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Sono has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 41.9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 297.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Why GoPro (GPRO) Camera is Top Drawer for Adventure Seekers
GoPro, Inc. (GPRO - Free Report) cameras are increasingly becoming popular for everyday use as well as for adventure seekers, given its assortment of attractive features. With a healthy demand pull, the company shipped 724,000 camera units during second-quarter 2021, up 61.6% year over year. GoPro expects this momentum to continue in the second half of the year despite short-term headwinds arising from supply chain disruptions owing to the pandemic.
A bevy of unique features helps GoPro cameras to fend off competitive pressures and go up in the pecking order as a perfect travel companion. These compact cameras are small in size and fit into any bag or a jacket’s pocket. For example, with physical dimensions of 71 x 55 x 33.6mm, HERO9 Black cameras are quite slim and boast a sturdy and waterproof body. The cameras are equipped with large rear LCD touch screens that facilitate seamless navigation of the menu and simplify capturing professional-looking content with ease.
Unlike smartphones that possess high-end cameras, these compact cameras do not drain on battery life or phone storage. Moreover, the smartphones are always at risk of lost contacts, text messages and more in case of accidental fall by adventure-loving enthusiasts. In addition, a range of mounts helps to capture that priceless frame that is often lost without professional backups.
The company is also developing various types of software solutions and hardware to curtail the complexity of managing, editing and sharing contents on different media platforms. GoPro’s app Quik enables users to instantly edit the GoPro footage on their phones and create short videos for networking sites like Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) and Instagram. QuikStories, a GoPro App feature, helps to automatically copy footage to create a ready-to-share video. Additionally, the company is marketing the combined GoPro and smartphone experience to its existing community, which is focused on out-of-home, paid search and rich media, OTT (over-the-top) videos designed to funnel conversions. We believe that these efforts will pay off, and go a long way toward opening GoPro to a wider audience and expanding the company’s user base.
GoPro intends to transform itself from the ‘camera maker’ to ‘content maker’ and has taken proactive steps to solidify its position in the burgeoning virtual reality (VR) market. Its products seem well positioned to dominate the trending VR market. Moreover, GoPro has been focusing on offering its immersive imagery video experience to millions of people across the world through its GoPro Channel. It is collaborating with technology and content partners like Adobe Inc. (ADBE - Free Report) as well as content platforms like Facebook, in order to optimize the program. The program will allow content creators to generate revenues from their content and GoPro can license this content to global advertising brands.
The company has been diligently working toward spreading its popularity across the spectrum, through concentrated and successful marketing efforts. At the same time, it is making investments in merchandising and retail advertising to drive a bigger brand presence while continuing to innovate. GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets like India and remains focused on scaling its CRM (customer relationship management) efforts to augment customer base.
Over the past year, the stock has gained 122% compared with the industry’s rise of 27.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. A better-ranked stock in the industry is Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sono has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 41.9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 297.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.