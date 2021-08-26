We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Yamana Gold (AUY) Announces Buyback of Additional Shares
Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY - Free Report) announced the repurchase of an additional 1,584,500 common shares under its normal course issuer bid. The company repurchased a cumulative total of 3,321,276 common shares for roughly C$18 million since the initiation of its share buyback program for up to 5% of the outstanding shares.
The company intends to be selective and opportunistic in terms of share buybacks expecting to enter market when allowed and at times when the trading range of its shares do not reflect the underlying value.
Yamana Gold is focused on increasing shareholders’ returns through capital returns program, and additional share buybacks will be determined based on market conditions, share price as well as best use of available cash in addition to further considerations. Common shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.
The company, recently bolstered its financial strength by reducing debt through the completion of $500 million 10-year unsecured senior notes offering and redemption of existing notes.
Also, it has organic growth projects with high returns, including the Jacobina Phase 2 expansion, the Wasamac project and the Odyssey underground project at Canadian Malartic. The company plans to fund the projects with free cash generated and cash on hand.
Shares of Yamana Gold have declined 27.9% compared with 27.5% fall of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Yamana Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 489.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 170.9% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403.01% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 36.5% in the past year. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 39.7% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.