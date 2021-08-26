Here's Why You Should Add Reliance Steel (RS) Stock Now

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. ( RS Quick Quote RS - Free Report) is benefiting from strong demand across key end-use markets, a diversified product base and strategic acquisitions. Shares of the company have rallied 15% in the past six months.
We are positive about the company’s prospects. The time is right to add the stock to your portfolio as it looks poised to sustain the momentum.
Reliance Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a
VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities.
Let’s discuss the factors that make this metals service center company an attractive choice for investors right now.
Estimates Going Up
In the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Reliance Steel for 2021 moved up roughly 38%. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.
Healthy Growth Prospects
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings of Reliance Steel is currently pegged at $18.42 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 138.9%.
Positive Earnings Surprise History
Reliance Steel’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 9.1%, on average.
Upbeat Prospects
Demand in non-residential construction, Reliance Steel’s biggest end-market, has gradually increased and is nearing pre-pandemic levels. Demand in this market is expected to remain healthy through 2021 on the back of solid bidding activity. Moreover, the company is seeing a turnaround in small projects that can be completed as a result of supply constraints and price increases. It is also witnessing strength in semiconductors and improvement in the energy market.
Reliance Steel continues with its aggressive acquisition strategy. With the acquisition of Metals USA, it added about 48 service centers that, are strategically located throughout the United States. The buyout of Tubular Steel also boosts the company’s long-term growth strategy and strength by expanding its product portfolio as well as end-market diversification.
The acquisition of Fry Steel Company is also in sync with Reliance Steel’s business model and strategy of investing in high-quality and high-margin businesses. This move supports the company’s customer base and product diversification strategy.
Higher metals prices are driving the company’s performance and will likely continue to support the top line and margins. The company anticipates its average selling price per ton sold for the third quarter to go up in the range of 7-9%.
Reliance Steel is optimistic about the business environment and sees robust demand in the majority of its end markets. It expects adjusted earnings per share in the band of $5.55-$5.75 for the third quarter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the industrial products space include
Deere & Company ( DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) and Tenaris S.A. ( TS Quick Quote TS - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Welbilt, Inc. ( WBT Quick Quote WBT - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Deere has an expected earnings growth rate of 111.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 44.9% in the past year.
Tenaris has a projected earnings growth rate of 466.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 69.8% over a year.
Welbilt has a projected earnings growth rate of 293.8% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 217.5% over a year.
Image: Bigstock
