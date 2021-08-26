We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ISRG and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.
Intuitive Surgical is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1046 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 14.50% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ISRG has gained about 27.94% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.59%. This means that Intuitive Surgical is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, ISRG is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.97% so far this year, so ISRG is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ISRG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.