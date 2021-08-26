We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has MGM Resorts International (MGM) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MGM Resorts International is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MGM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGM's full-year earnings has moved 29.16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, MGM has returned 29.83% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.99%. This shows that MGM Resorts International is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, MGM belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.86% this year, meaning that MGM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MGM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.