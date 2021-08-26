We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is NIKE (NKE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of NIKE (NKE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NIKE is one of 260 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 11.31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, NKE has moved about 20.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.99% on average. This shows that NIKE is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, NKE belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.98% so far this year, so NKE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track NKE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.