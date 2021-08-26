We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta (DAL) Boosts Airbus A321neo Aircraft Orders by 30
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) has added 30 A321neo aircraft to its order book as part of an agreement with Airbus. The move is aligned with the carrier’s fleet renewal process to cater to the anticipated recovery in air-travel demand.
The A321neo aircraft are powered with next-generation Pratt & Whitney PW1100G turbofan engines, which are 12% more fuel efficient on a per seat basis than the A321ceo family of aircraft Delta currently operates. These jets will have seating for 194 customers with 20 in First Class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the Main Cabin. Delta will use the planes in its domestic network, along with its current fleet of 121 Airbus A321ceo aircraft. Being fuel efficient, the A321neo aircraft will aid Delta’s commitment to carbon neutrality.
Previously, in April, Delta had converted 25 Airbus A321neo purchase rights into firm orders and added options for 25 more. The carrier expects delivery of its first A321neo aircraft in the first half of 2022. Deliveries of the remaining aircraft will continue through 2027.
With the incremental orders for 30 aircraft, the carrier has a total of 155 firm orders for A321neos. Delta also has purchase rights for an additional 70 A321neos. The carrier has a total of 288 aircraft purchase commitments for both wide-body and narrow-body jets. These purchase commitments support the carrier’s objective of replacing older fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.
