We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $42.15, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 9.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 39.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.7 billion, up 6.73% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $87.86 billion, which would represent changes of +76.47% and +2.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. BAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.06, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, BAC's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.