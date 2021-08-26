We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) closed at $28.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 1.62% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.13% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BBBY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, down 23.28% from the prior-year quarter.
BBBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +252.48% and -9.99%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. BBBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BBBY has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.