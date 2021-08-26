We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chewy (CHWY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) closed at $92.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 7.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 1, 2021. On that day, CHWY is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 87.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, up 27.36% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $8.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.33% and +25.76%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CHWY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, CHWY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 783.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.17, so we one might conclude that CHWY is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 39.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.