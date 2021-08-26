We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $358.75, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 4.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.79, down 39.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.23 billion, up 4.48% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.79 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.9% and +4.5%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.31% lower. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.61, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.