Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $75.30, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had gained 12.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
SIG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SIG to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 238.94%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SIG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note SIG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.62.
It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
