Walgreens (WBA) Provides Flu Shots Nationwide for Ages 3 & More

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA Quick Quote WBA - Free Report) recently announced the availability of flu shots for everyone aged three and above at more than 9,000 store locations by walk-in or appointment across the United States. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, eligible patients will be able to receive both flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine in a single visit.
Walgreens will continue to play a vital role in minimizing the spread of flu and other vaccine-preventable illnesses in convenient locations and through trusted local pharmacists.
Resurgence of Flu Cases
Per Walgreens’ management, measures like social distancing, mask wearing, and increased flu vaccinations contributed to very few flu cases last season. However, as people return to everyday work amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, getting the flu vaccine is of utmost importance.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The upcoming flu season also corresponds with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that increased face-to-face interaction might result in an active flu season.
Availability of Flu Shots
In addition to the availability of flu vaccines, Walgreens’ pharmacy team members can co-administer COVID-19 vaccines per CDC guidelines. Patients can also get their flu shot while getting other immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis, measles, tetanus, typhoid, polio and others.
Patients can also use enhanced vaccine scheduler, designed to schedule guest appointments and other routine immunizations. When scheduling a flu or COVID-19 vaccine appointment, individuals will be asked whether they would like to get additional vaccines, making it easy and convenient to stay up-to-date on all routine immunizations.
Walgreens’ pharmacy team members may now able to administer flu shots to children aged three and above nationwide to help protect the entire family against flu. The CDC guidelines recommend flu vaccinations for everyone over the age of six months and kids under the age of five are most vulnerable to serious flu-related complications.
Significance of the Flu Shots Availability
The United States is once again witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Walgreens’ efforts are intended to expand co-circulation of both flu and COVID-19 vaccines amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
A statement released by Public health and medical experts also mentions plans of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine boosters in September as the Delta variant continues to spread and early data show reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. Industry Prospects Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global influenza vaccine market size was valued at $3.96 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.20 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Increase in government initiatives to ensure well-being of population, minimal side effects associated with influenza vaccines, advancements in existing vaccines, and development of new vaccines are the factors driving the market.
Progress With Vaccine Administration
In June 2021, Walgreens’ U.S. pharmacy segment rolls out plans to extend pharmacy hours of operation each Friday in the month of June for walk-in vaccinations. Per the plan, Walgreens will extend its pharmacy operation hours to offer additional flexibility to individuals who have limited time to get vaccinated. Also, the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible on a walk-in basis in more than 400 Walgreens pharmacies operating for 24 hours across the country.
In April 2021, Walgreens announced the administration of COVID-19 vaccination across 49 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. Walgreens also noted that it has set up nearly 500 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in underserved areas across the country, including locations in California, Illinois, Georgia and Mississippi, with plans for 100 more off-site clinics in partnership with local community organizations.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 23.7% in a year’s time compared with the
industry’s rise of 28.2%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Walgreens carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) and Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 22%.
Henry Schein has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 14%.
Image: Bigstock
Walgreens (WBA) Provides Flu Shots Nationwide for Ages 3 & More
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) recently announced the availability of flu shots for everyone aged three and above at more than 9,000 store locations by walk-in or appointment across the United States. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, eligible patients will be able to receive both flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine in a single visit.
Walgreens will continue to play a vital role in minimizing the spread of flu and other vaccine-preventable illnesses in convenient locations and through trusted local pharmacists.
Resurgence of Flu Cases
Per Walgreens’ management, measures like social distancing, mask wearing, and increased flu vaccinations contributed to very few flu cases last season. However, as people return to everyday work amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, getting the flu vaccine is of utmost importance.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The upcoming flu season also corresponds with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that increased face-to-face interaction might result in an active flu season.
Availability of Flu Shots
In addition to the availability of flu vaccines, Walgreens’ pharmacy team members can co-administer COVID-19 vaccines per CDC guidelines. Patients can also get their flu shot while getting other immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis, measles, tetanus, typhoid, polio and others.
Patients can also use enhanced vaccine scheduler, designed to schedule guest appointments and other routine immunizations. When scheduling a flu or COVID-19 vaccine appointment, individuals will be asked whether they would like to get additional vaccines, making it easy and convenient to stay up-to-date on all routine immunizations.
Walgreens’ pharmacy team members may now able to administer flu shots to children aged three and above nationwide to help protect the entire family against flu. The CDC guidelines recommend flu vaccinations for everyone over the age of six months and kids under the age of five are most vulnerable to serious flu-related complications.
Significance of the Flu Shots Availability
The United States is once again witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Walgreens’ efforts are intended to expand co-circulation of both flu and COVID-19 vaccines amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. A statement released by Public health and medical experts also mentions plans of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine boosters in September as the Delta variant continues to spread and early data show reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global influenza vaccine market size was valued at $3.96 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.20 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Increase in government initiatives to ensure well-being of population, minimal side effects associated with influenza vaccines, advancements in existing vaccines, and development of new vaccines are the factors driving the market.
Progress With Vaccine Administration
In June 2021, Walgreens’ U.S. pharmacy segment rolls out plans to extend pharmacy hours of operation each Friday in the month of June for walk-in vaccinations. Per the plan, Walgreens will extend its pharmacy operation hours to offer additional flexibility to individuals who have limited time to get vaccinated. Also, the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible on a walk-in basis in more than 400 Walgreens pharmacies operating for 24 hours across the country.
In April 2021, Walgreens announced the administration of COVID-19 vaccination across 49 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. Walgreens also noted that it has set up nearly 500 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in underserved areas across the country, including locations in California, Illinois, Georgia and Mississippi, with plans for 100 more off-site clinics in partnership with local community organizations.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 23.7% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rise of 28.2%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Walgreens carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) and Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 22%.
Henry Schein has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 14%.