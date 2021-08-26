Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in D.R. Horton a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in D.R. Horton (
DHI Quick Quote DHI - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DHI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? D.R. Horton's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at D.R. Horton's main business drivers.
D.R. Horton, Inc., based in Texas, is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets. D.R. Horton’s operations are spread over 91 markets across 29 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. Its houses are sold under the brand names D.R. Horton - America’s Builder, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes.
D.R. Horton operates through three segments: Homebuilding (contributing 96.7% of the total revenues in fiscal 2020), Forestar (4.6%), and Financial Services (2.9%). Notably, of the total revenues, 0.2% represents Others and 4.4% represents the elimination of intercompany transactions. The Homebuilding segment comprises six reporting regions and derives revenues primarily from the sale of completed homes built on lots it develops and on finished lots purchased ready for home construction. In addition to single-family detached homes (accounting for around 90% of home sale revenues), the segment builds attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums. The segment also derives revenues by selling lands and lots. The company constructs and leases homes as income-producing single-family rental communities under this segment.
As of Dec 31, 2021, the Forestar land development reporting segment has operations in 51 markets and 21 states, where it owns, directly or through joint ventures, interests in residential and mixed-use projects. During fiscal 2018, the company had acquired a 75% share of Forestar Group, which is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), a publicly-traded residential and real estate development company, is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton.
The Financial Services segment, through the mortgage subsidiary, DHI Mortgage, provides mortgage financing and title agency services primarily to the company’s homebuilding customers.
Other Businesses — Through DHI Communities, a 100% owned subsidiary, the company develops, constructs and owns multi-family residential properties that produce rental income.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in D.R. Horton ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $10,110.30, or a gain of 911.03%, as of August 26, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 287.85% and gold's return of -5.63% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for DHI.
Shares of D.R. Horton have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue in the near term as well, supported by solid results for third-quarter fiscal 2021. The top and bottom lines topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% and 8.1% and improved 35% and 78% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company is benefiting from acquisitions of homebuilding companies, and consistently investing in lots and land. Improving housing market fundamentals backed by low mortgage rates are encouraging. However, orders fell 17% due to supply chain disruption, and shortages of building materials as well as labor. It expects orders to be low in the fiscal fourth quarter as well. Also, rising land and material costs are concerns.
The stock is up 6.43% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 19 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in D.R. Horton a Decade Ago
