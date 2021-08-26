Amazon (AMZN) Ups Cybersecurity Game With Latest Initiatives

In a bid to bolster its presence in the booming cybersecurity solutions space,
Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) has revealed the cybersecurity training materials, which it has designed in a digestible format as part of its Security Awareness training. With this, the company strives to educate organizations and individuals about all possible cybercrimes and security threats. It intends to deliver Security Awareness training and make the materials available to the public free of cost, starting October 2021. Apart from this, the e-commerce giant has unveiled a multi-factor authentication (“MFA”) device, which will be provided to qualified AWS account holders for free in October 2021. With MFA, customers will be able to protect their AWS accounts against malware attacks, session hijacking, man-in-the-middle and phishing. MFA devices enable safe and secured access to GitHub, Gmail, and Dropbox as well. We believe that the above-mentioned two cybersecurity initiatives are expected to aid Amazon in gaining solid momentum across businesses as well as AWS customers in this data-driven world. The company ups its cybersecurity game on the back of its latest move. Cybersecurity in Focus
The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to remain healthy in the days ahead, owing to the increasing frequency and technologically advanced nature of cyber-attacks. These attacks are not only affecting companies but are also threatening some nation’s security.
Further, ongoing digital transformation and the proliferation of smart connected devices supported by artificial intelligence (AI), and its tools like machine learning (ML) are exposing vulnerabilities in security systems globally. The growing incidents of AI and ML-driven advanced security attacks or “smart attacks” have become a headwind for businesses. As a result, enterprises throughout the world are spending heavily on stricter cyber security solutions. Per a report from MarketsandMarkets, the global cybersecurity market is expected to hit $217.9 billion in 2021 and reach $345.4 billion by 2026 by seeing a CAGR of 9.7% between 2021 and 2026. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the market is likely to reach $352.25 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% between 2021 and 2026. Amazon on the back of its latest cybersecurity initiatives remains well-positioned to capitalize on the above-mentioned growth prospects. Intensifying Competition
We note that the cybersecurity battle is continuously stiffening, given the above-mentioned immense growth opportunities.
Further, tech giants like Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) , Alphabet's ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google and Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) have raised the bar by pledging to boost the cybersecurity of the United States after their meeting with President Joe Biden. Notably, Apple is gearing up to deliver security training, incident response and vulnerability remediation. It is also making efforts toward MFA implementation at a large scale. Meanwhile, Google and Microsoft have promised investments of $10 billion and $20 billion in the coming five years, respectively. Google will also offer data analytics and IT support training to more than 100K Americans.
