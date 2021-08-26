Hewlett Packard Enteprise ( HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) recently announced its collaboration with the largest Australian container terminal operator — Patrick Terminals. Per the collaboration, HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, will power Patrick Terminal’s IT infrastructure.
Hewlett Packard (HPE) Collaborates With Patrick Terminals
Hewlett Packard Enteprise (HPE) recently announced its collaboration with the largest Australian container terminal operator — Patrick Terminals. Per the collaboration, HPE's edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, will power Patrick Terminal's IT infrastructure.
HPE’s partner in Australia — Vectec — has been engaged by Patrick Terminals to transition to an as-a-service operating model through the Greenlake Platform.
Present at four of Australia’s key ports, Patrick Terminals conducts mission-critical applications on premises. The private cloud migration will provide the Australian container terminal operator a cloud-based operating environment, while maintaining its on-premises systems.
With GreenLake’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, Patrick Terminals will be able to better manage the information inputs from shipping lines, exporters, importers, and industry regulators without any latency and delays.
The migration will also include installation of HPE’s Synergy composable infrastructure, Primera storage, StoreOnce backup, Cloud Bank storage and Aruba networking platforms. These will not only expedite the seaport operator’s on-premise performance but also save time and fuel costs.
It is worth mentioning that HPE GreenLake Platform added more than 90 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to 1000. The edge-to-cloud platform offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services also ensure administration of applications and data.
HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the second quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 70% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.
In July, Hamburg-based COMLINE SE partnered with the company to provide its cloud and outsourcing services based onto HPE GreenLake. In the same month, Woolworths Group, the largest Australian food retailer, selected HPE GreenLake to power its new Wpay payments services.
Also, in July, a Brazilian IT management services company, Sercompe , entered into a deal with HPE to power its expanded cloud solutions services via GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.
Earlier in March, the Central European data center and cloud service provider — Beyond.pl. — decided to power its new line of cloud services and digitally transform part of its IT platform with the help of HPE Greenlake.
HPE has been focusing on restructuring and realigning its businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth since its split from the parent company. The company has been constantly evolving with spin-offs or by acquiring assets to enhance capabilities in the hybrid IT model.
The company’s strategy is to concentrate more on high-margin businesses like enterprise class server and storage markets. With the sale of underperforming assets, HPE intends to mobilize its resources to the fast-growing cloud areas such as software-defined networks and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.
This, in turn, will help HPE compete with rivals like Oracle (ORCL), Cisco (CSCO) and NetApp (NTAP).
Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.