Is Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Best Buy Co. (BBY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Best Buy Co. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 6.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BBY has gained about 22.15% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -4.07%. This means that Best Buy Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, BBY is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 51.70% so far this year, so BBY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on BBY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.