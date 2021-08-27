We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Foot Locker (FL) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Foot Locker is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 28.52% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that FL has returned about 44.06% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.07%. This means that Foot Locker is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.23% so far this year, so FL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.