Has RH (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
RH is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 9.01% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, RH has moved about 58.26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -4.07% on a year-to-date basis. This means that RH is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 52.31% this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.