Conn's (CONN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Conn's (CONN - Free Report) closed at $23.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 3.98% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CONN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CONN to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $399.76 million, up 8.95% from the prior-year quarter.
CONN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4766.67% and +9.69%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CONN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, CONN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.09, so we one might conclude that CONN is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, CONN's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Consumer Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.