AT&T (T) and Cisco Boost 5G IoT Solution to Support Enterprises
AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) and Cisco (CSCO - Free Report) have come up with 5G network capabilities that will help improve the performance for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across the United States.
The tech giants manage millions of connected devices in industries like manufacturing, transportation, retail and healthcare as well as FirstNet public safety through AT&T’s 4G LTE and IoT cellular networks.
AT&T’s 5G network is set to deliver lower latency and faster speeds for enterprise customer IoT deployments using 5G-capable devices.
Looking at AT&T’s share performance, we see that the stock has lost 10.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.
Powered by Cisco, AT&T Control Center gives enterprises near real-time visibility of all IoT devices on their network and helps mitigate security risks. With AT&T’s nationwide 5G network, businesses can take advantage of higher bandwidth and lower latency available to more than 251 million people.
AT&T Control Center is an automated connectivity management platform that delivers visibility and agility needed by enterprises to meet their IoT needs. The cloud-based platform makes it easy to launch and manage IoT solutions. It is used to accelerate time to revenue, reduce total cost of ownership, achieve service reliability, accommodate flexible business models and safeguard the business with enterprise-grade security.
5G will empower businesses across every industry to digitize faster. AT&T Control Center customers can now harness the power of 5G to connect business-critical devices for full IoT visibility. This is the first step toward the massive IoT connectivity that will create ample opportunities for enterprises in the long run.
Communications service providers aim to capitalize on healthy demand in the highly competitive wireless industry. AT&T plans to begin C-Band deployment by the end of this year and expects to cover nearly 200 million points-of-presence by 2023.
AT&T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
