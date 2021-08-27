We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Cards for Smith & Wesson's (SWBI) Q1 Earnings?
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.8%.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.26. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $296.2 million, suggesting growth of 6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Note
The company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from sporting goods shipment and increase in handguns revenues. Robust demand for both long guns and handguns is likely to have aided the performance. Increase in demand and rise in average selling prices might get reflected in the company’s fiscal first-quarter top line. The company’s manufacturing and logistics teams that produced and shipped more than 2.5 million units in fiscal 2021, reflected an increase of 70% year over year. This trend is likely to have continued in the quarter under review owing to high demand.
Increased unit shipments and elimination of promotional activity are likely to have contributed to margins. However, increased volume-related spending, inflation, higher depreciation on machinery purchases, and compensation-related costs to increased headcount and profitability might have weighed on margins in the quarter to be reported.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Smith & Wesson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Smith & Wesson has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.44%.
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +23.94%.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.79%.