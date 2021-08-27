We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is McDonalds (MCD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of McDonalds (MCD - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MCD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
McDonalds is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD's full-year earnings has moved 4.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, MCD has moved about 10.43% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.76%. As we can see, McDonalds is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, MCD is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.27% so far this year, meaning that MCD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on MCD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.