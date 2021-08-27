We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PDC Energy (PDCE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
PDC Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PDCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE's full-year earnings has moved 33.14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, PDCE has gained about 91.28% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 18.35% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, PDC Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, PDCE is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 61.01% so far this year, meaning that PDCE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on PDCE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.