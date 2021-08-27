We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Tillys (TLYS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Tillys (TLYS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Tillys is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TLYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLYS's full-year earnings has moved 84.79% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, TLYS has gained about 99.26% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.76%. This shows that Tillys is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, TLYS belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.26% so far this year, so TLYS is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TLYS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.