Is Volkswagen (VWAGY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Volkswagen is one of 110 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VWAGY's full-year earnings has moved 7.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, VWAGY has returned 58.13% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 8.81% on average. As we can see, Volkswagen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, VWAGY belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.06% so far this year, so VWAGY is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track VWAGY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.