Image: Bigstock

Southwest (LUV) to Cut Flights to Address Operational Issues

Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) will reduce flight schedules starting September through the end of the year to ease operational disruptions that caused the company to cancel hundreds of flights during the summers and delayed several more.

Per a Reuters report, the airline will reduce an average of 27 flights per day from Sep 7 through Oct 6, and a further 162 flights per day from Oct 7 through Nov 5. The company plans to cut flights in November and December as well, except for the ones during holidays.

Southwest’s CEO, Gary Kelly, reportedly said, "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience."

Apart from technical glitches, the airline’s flight cancellations during the summers were driven by staff shortages as air-travel demand rose more than expected. To address the situation, the Dallas, TX-based carrier is "aggressively" hiring.

Despite improving, travel demand has recently suffered a setback amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States, induced by rapid spread of the Delta variant. Experiencing deceleration in bookings and increased cancellations, Southwest, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reduced its forecast for the third quarter and said that unlike its previous expectation, it might not be profitable in the third quarter.

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #3, has been the latest carrier to warn about softness in bookings, as a result of which the company’s August revenues are falling below its expectations.

Last week, Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), said that it was witnessing uptick in cancellations and softer-than-expected booking trends for the third quarter due to increase in coronavirus cases. The company estimates an impact of $80-$100 million on revenues in the third quarter as a result of this weakness.

