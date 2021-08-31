In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) - free report >>
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) - free report >>
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) - free report >>
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) - free report >>
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Robust Unit Shipments to Aid Smith & Wesson's (SWBI) Q1 Earnings
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line improvement, when it reports first-quarter 2022 results on Sep 1, backed by benefit from sporting goods shipment and increase in handguns revenues. The company might also witness margin improvement in the quarter to be reported.
Gross Margin Likely to Improve
In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s gross margin came in at 45.1%, up roughly 1,300 basis points year over year. The momentum is likely to have continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022, owing to increased unit shipments, lower promotional activity, and price increase and mix shift toward higher-margin products. The company has been benefiting from robust demand for M&P Shield EZ small, concealable pistol.
The company has been gaining from new products launch. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 call, it announced that it will launch 12 unique brand-new products in the upcoming year.
However, increased volume-related spending, inflation, higher depreciation on machinery purchases, and compensation-related costs to increased headcount and profitability might have impacted margins slightly.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Overall Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.26, compared with 97 cents in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $296.2 million, suggesting growth of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Smith & Wesson, which shares space with Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR - Free Report) , carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the same space include Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) and OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) . Both the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Vista Outdoor has reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 70.1%.
OneWater Marine has trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 194.5%, on average.