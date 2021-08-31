We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toronto-Dominion (TD) Stock Down 3% Despite Solid Q3 Earnings
Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income of C$3.63 billion ($2.95 billion) increased 55.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Results were aided by a rise in revenues and higher loan balance. The company also recorded a recovery of credit losses in the quarter. However, higher expenses posed an undermining factor. Probably because of this, shares of the company fell 3% on the NYSE, since the release late last week.
After considering non-recurring items, net income was C$3.55 billion ($2.89 billion), soaring 57.7% year over year.
Adjusted Revenues & Expenses Rise
Total revenues were C$10.71 billion ($8.71 billion), rising marginally on a year-over-year basis.
NII declined 1.6% year over year to C$6 billion ($4.88 billion). However, non-interest income was C$4.71 billion ($3.83 billion), up 3.2%.
Non-interest expenses increased 6.3% to C$5.58 billion ($4.54 billion).
Efficiency ratio was 52% as of Jul 31, 2021, up from 49.2% on Jul 31, 2020. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a fall in profitability.
In the quarter, the company recorded a recovery of credit losses of C$37 million ($30.1 million) against a provision of C$2.19 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet Strong, Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve
Total assets were C$1.7 trillion ($1.36 trillion) as of Jul 31, 2021, up 2% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loans increased 1.5% on a sequential basis to C$719.2 billion ($576.2 billion) and deposits grew slightly to C$1.12 trillion ($0.9 trillion).
As of Jul 31, 2021, common equity Tier I capital ratio was 14.5%, up from 12.5% on Jul 31, 2020. Total capital ratio was 18.5% compared with the prior year’s 16.5%.
Return on common equity (on an adjusted basis) was 15.8%, up from 10.3% as of Jul 31, 2020.
Our Viewpoint
Supported by a diverse geographical presence, Toronto-Dominion’s efforts toward improving revenues — both organically and inorganically — seem decent. However, rising expenses might hurt the company’s profitability to some extent.
Toronto Dominion Bank The Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Toronto Dominion Bank The price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toronto Dominion Bank The Quote
Toronto-Dominion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Canadian Banks
Bank of Montreal’s (BMO - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income of C$2.29 billion ($1.86 billion) increased 82% year over year.
Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income was C$4.28 billion ($3.48 billion), up 34.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted earnings per share came in at C$3.93, up 45% from the prior-year quarter.