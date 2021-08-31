Back to top

Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BRK.B and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 3.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BRK.B has returned 23.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 22.45% on average. This shows that Berkshire Hathaway is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BRK.B is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.77% so far this year, so BRK.B is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BRK.B will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


