Is CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CNH Industrial N.V. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 110 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CNHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNHI's full-year earnings has moved 18.74% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CNHI has returned about 30.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 7.54% on average. As we can see, CNH Industrial N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, CNHI is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.10% this year, meaning that CNHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track CNHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.