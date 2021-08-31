We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Crocs is one of 260 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 19.38% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 133.15% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.64% on average. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.62% so far this year, so CROX is performing better in this area.
CROX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.