Is Macys (M) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Macys (M - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Macys is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 73.13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, M has returned 104.36% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -4.62%. This shows that Macys is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, M belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 83.51% so far this year, meaning that M is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to M as it looks to continue its solid performance.


