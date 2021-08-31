We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is one of 1045 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 10.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, REGN has gained about 37.30% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.07%. As we can see, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 476 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.51% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on REGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.