We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UBER Faces a Blow as NYC Approves Cap on Food Delivery Fees
Uber Technologies’ (UBER - Free Report) Delivery division faces a headwind as the New York City Council approves a legislation to permanently cap commissions that the company charges from restaurants on food delivery orders. Apart from Uber, other food delivery companies affected by the decision, including DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s unit Grubhub, are expected to fight against the price controls, a Reuters report stated.
The bill will restrict the amount food delivery companies can charge restaurants to 15% per delivery and 5% for advertising and other services.
Last year, several U.S. cities, including New York, had imposed temporary caps on commissions, which were as high as 30%, to help restaurants cope with dented margins amid the pandemic-led woes.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price
Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Another bill passed by the council requires food delivery companies to be licensed by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection every two years. Both bills need to be signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and would take effect 120 days after being sanctioned as law.
San Francisco, CA has already implemented permanent commission caps of 15% on each delivery order.
Per the Reuters report, Uber, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is yet to comment on the situation. Grubhub said in a statement, “This permanent price control is flagrantly unconstitutional and will hurt local restaurants, delivery workers and diners across NYC. We will vigorously fight this illegal action.”
DoorDash, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has reportedly said that the commission caps are "unnecessary and unconstitutional ... New York's restaurants need choice more than ever, and this dangerous government overreach will severely limit the options small businesses rely on everyday to succeed."
Upon enforcement, the commission caps are likely to hurt margins and revenues of food delivery companies. This adds to Uber’s struggles on the bottom-line front as the company’s Mobility business continues to be impacted by softness in ride volumes in certain parts of the world that are experiencing higher number of coronavirus cases.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the Internet - Services industry are Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY - Free Report) and Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Internet Initiative Japan and Shopify have rallied more than 67% and 43% in a year’s time, respectively.