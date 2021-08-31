We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
OKTA Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1.
For the fiscal second quarter, Okta anticipates non-GAAP net loss in the range of 35-36 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has remained steady at 35 cents over the past 30 days.
Okta expects revenues in the range of $295-$297 million, indicating growth rate of 47-48% from the year-ago period's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $296.2 million, indicating an increase of 47.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Okta’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 425%.
Okta, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Okta, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Okta, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Okta prior to this announcement:
Factors to Consider
Okta’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect new product additions, continued adoption and increased use cases of identity solutions.
Okta Identity Cloud’s capability to consolidate and easily integrate existing applications without compromising security or stability is attracting customers. Okta products’ ability to automate process, secure data and reduce costs is also a positive.
The company’s partnerships with the likes of salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) are helping it to win customers.
Okta’s entrance into privileged access management and identity governance and administration market, which is currently dominated by CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) and SailPoint (SAIL - Free Report) , is expected to have expanded Okta’s prospects.
Okta’s Identity Governance solutions deliver self-service identity governance and administration for all users within the extended enterprise through a single control plane in order to meet compliance requirements without sacrificing speed in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Privileged access management seeks to protect data from being hacked within an organization while controlling who can view and change an organization’s critical systems.
The company has been winning contracts in the public sector, which are expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, continued investments in research & development toward its solutions are expected to have kept this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 margins under pressure.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.