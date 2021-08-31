We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $665.99, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 5.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 21, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 16.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, up 20.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.21 per share and revenue of $15.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.89% and +21.64%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ADBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ADBE has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.96 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.65.
Investors should also note that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 2.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ADBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ADBE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.