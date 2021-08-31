We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.67, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 7.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.25 billion, down 0.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.97 per share and revenue of $71.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +104.3% and -4.25%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. C is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, C currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.
Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.