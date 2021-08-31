We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IBM (IBM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM - Free Report) closed at $138.97, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%.
Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, IBM is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.74 billion, up 1.03% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.83 per share and revenue of $74.93 billion, which would represent changes of +24.91% and +1.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBM has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.87 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.12.
Also, we should mention that IBM has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.