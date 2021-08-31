We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
REV Group (REVG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, REV Group (REVG - Free Report) closed at $16.08, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.
REVG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 8, 2021. On that day, REVG is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 230%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $650.35 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.
REVG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +720% and +11.43%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for REVG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. REVG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, REVG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.87, which means REVG is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.