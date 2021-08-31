We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK - Free Report) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM - Free Report) is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) is a retailer of closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor and other cell-based therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.