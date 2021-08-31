Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK - Free Report) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM - Free Report) is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) is a retailer of closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor and other cell-based therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) - free report >>

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) - free report >>

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples medical