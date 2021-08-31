Ericsson (ERIC) Boosts 5G Connectivity in Urban Hotspots

Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) recently launched three new 5G radio solutions to boost broadband network connectivity in dense urban environments. These minimally intrusive equipment are likely to facilitate communications service providers (CSPs) to develop a robust and complete network to realize the full potential of 5G across all spectrum bands. The products are part of Ericsson Street Solutions that boast zero footprint power systems with low maintenance and operational costs. These compact lightweight solutions blend perfectly with the cityscapes and are equipped with easy-to-install ‘plug-and-play’ features for faster deployments. The new solutions that were introduced in the market include Street Radio 4402, AIR 4435 and Street Macro 6705. Street Radio 4402 has been developed in association with smart-city infrastructure firm Ubicquia, keeping aesthetics at the core as it blends seamlessly with street lights and is not easily visible to people on the ground. These compact radios effectively transform a streetlight into a low- or mid-band 5G site with a fully integrated 4x4 MIMO antenna system and even offer IoT functions for asset monitoring and light control. The AIR 4435 solution is reportedly the world’s smallest 4T4R street antenna-integrated radio that can use four transmit and four receive antennas simultaneously to transmit and receive signals. It reduces visual footprint in sensitive urban, street-level installations and allows CSPs to efficiently use space and energy with superior usability and ergonomics capabilities for mid-band capacity and macro coverage gaps in their commercial 5G rollouts. The Street Macro 6705 offers an end-to-end solution with low visual impact with an integrated RAN Compute within a complete mmWave base station. With exponential growth in 5G coverage, CSPs are increasingly aiming to devise ways to augment 5G connectivity in dense urban settings by deploying non-intrusive sites that fully utilize all frequency bands, reduce costs and streamline operations. Ericsson’s newly launched street solutions perfectly fit this bill. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications. Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding CSPs to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. The stock has gained 3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 24.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are
Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD Quick Quote CLFD - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average. InterDigital has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 536%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 21%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Ericsson (ERIC) Boosts 5G Connectivity in Urban Hotspots
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) recently launched three new 5G radio solutions to boost broadband network connectivity in dense urban environments. These minimally intrusive equipment are likely to facilitate communications service providers (CSPs) to develop a robust and complete network to realize the full potential of 5G across all spectrum bands.
The products are part of Ericsson Street Solutions that boast zero footprint power systems with low maintenance and operational costs. These compact lightweight solutions blend perfectly with the cityscapes and are equipped with easy-to-install ‘plug-and-play’ features for faster deployments.
The new solutions that were introduced in the market include Street Radio 4402, AIR 4435 and Street Macro 6705. Street Radio 4402 has been developed in association with smart-city infrastructure firm Ubicquia, keeping aesthetics at the core as it blends seamlessly with street lights and is not easily visible to people on the ground. These compact radios effectively transform a streetlight into a low- or mid-band 5G site with a fully integrated 4x4 MIMO antenna system and even offer IoT functions for asset monitoring and light control.
The AIR 4435 solution is reportedly the world’s smallest 4T4R street antenna-integrated radio that can use four transmit and four receive antennas simultaneously to transmit and receive signals. It reduces visual footprint in sensitive urban, street-level installations and allows CSPs to efficiently use space and energy with superior usability and ergonomics capabilities for mid-band capacity and macro coverage gaps in their commercial 5G rollouts. The Street Macro 6705 offers an end-to-end solution with low visual impact with an integrated RAN Compute within a complete mmWave base station.
With exponential growth in 5G coverage, CSPs are increasingly aiming to devise ways to augment 5G connectivity in dense urban settings by deploying non-intrusive sites that fully utilize all frequency bands, reduce costs and streamline operations. Ericsson’s newly launched street solutions perfectly fit this bill. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications. Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding CSPs to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast.
Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for the digitization of industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence.
The stock has gained 3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 24.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
InterDigital has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 536%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 21%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.