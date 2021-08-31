CommScope (COMM) Boosts Fiber Rollouts With FOSC Modular Solution

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. ( COMM Quick Quote COMM - Free Report) recently unveiled Fiber Optic Splice Closure (FOSC) modular solution. The innovative offering has been particularly designed to simplify fiber deployments while empowering operators to build future-proof networks by facilitating the servicing and extensibility of fiber connections. Over the years, the Hickory, NC-based company has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence. Industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks drive its growth momentum. With more than three decades of expertise in copper and fiber infrastructure, CommScope caters to the most complex of architecture or bandwidth issues with a portfolio of avant-garde connectivity solutions, one of them being FOSC modular solution. CommScope’s family of fiber optic splice closures highlights key criteria such as speed of installation, reliability and flexibility. The dome splice closure enhances connectivity on the back of CommScope’s first modular fiber-to-the-home ecosystem — NOVUX technology. NOVUX eliminates fiber deployment complexities. Its fiber closures and terminals are easily customizable to meet specific deployment needs. The FOSC modular offering boasts an all-in-one closure design that streamlines the overall process of network expansion. Its modular base includes eight interchangeable cold-seal segments that deliver the ultimate security and cable versatility. Once the solution is widely available, network operators can fast-track broadband network installations as the telecom industry shifts toward adopting more advanced networking technologies. FOSC Modular Splice Closure will be extensively accessible from November 2021. CommScope aims to pursue strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including fiber and mobility, IoT and low latency. The company is also strengthening its customer relationships and competitive position, thereby paving the way for a healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has gained 48% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.5% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CommScope (COMM) Boosts Fiber Rollouts With FOSC Modular Solution
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) recently unveiled Fiber Optic Splice Closure (FOSC) modular solution. The innovative offering has been particularly designed to simplify fiber deployments while empowering operators to build future-proof networks by facilitating the servicing and extensibility of fiber connections.
Over the years, the Hickory, NC-based company has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence. Industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks drive its growth momentum.
With more than three decades of expertise in copper and fiber infrastructure, CommScope caters to the most complex of architecture or bandwidth issues with a portfolio of avant-garde connectivity solutions, one of them being FOSC modular solution. CommScope’s family of fiber optic splice closures highlights key criteria such as speed of installation, reliability and flexibility.
The dome splice closure enhances connectivity on the back of CommScope’s first modular fiber-to-the-home ecosystem — NOVUX technology. NOVUX eliminates fiber deployment complexities. Its fiber closures and terminals are easily customizable to meet specific deployment needs.
The FOSC modular offering boasts an all-in-one closure design that streamlines the overall process of network expansion. Its modular base includes eight interchangeable cold-seal segments that deliver the ultimate security and cable versatility.
Once the solution is widely available, network operators can fast-track broadband network installations as the telecom industry shifts toward adopting more advanced networking technologies. FOSC Modular Splice Closure will be extensively accessible from November 2021.
CommScope aims to pursue strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It is well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth trends, including fiber and mobility, IoT and low latency.
The company is also strengthening its customer relationships and competitive position, thereby paving the way for a healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.
The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has gained 48% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.5% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) . While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aviat Networks and InterDigital carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.8%, on average.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.