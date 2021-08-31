Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. VTSI recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of VTSI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that VTSI could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider VTSI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting VTSI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


