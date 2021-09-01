We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is MYR Group (MYRG) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Utilities space have likely heard of MYR Group (MYRG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MYR Group is one of 110 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MYRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MYRG's full-year earnings has moved 14.75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MYRG has gained about 73.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 6.37% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MYR Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, MYRG belongs to the Electric Construction industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 73.56% so far this year, so MYRG is performing on par this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Utilities sector will want to keep a close eye on MYRG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.