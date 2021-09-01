We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Pool (POOL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Pool (POOL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Pool is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 14.87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, POOL has moved about 31.93% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.66%. This shows that Pool is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.95% so far this year, meaning that POOL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POOL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.