We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $359.80, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.89% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.79, down 39.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.23 billion, up 4.48% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.79 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.9% and +4.5%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.83% lower. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.
Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.