Walmart (WMT) Unveils Hiring Plan, Focuses on Supply Chain
Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) has been firing on all cylinders to drive growth. The company is focused on strengthening its supply chain, which plays a vital role in catering to customers’ evolving needs. Moving on these lines, the omnichannel retailer unveiled plans to employ 20,000 new workers at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.
These job roles will be permanent, including order fillers, lift drivers, freight handlers, technicians and management positions. The positions will be offered in part-time and full-time options. We note that Walmart is holding a special hiring event next week (Sep 8-9), where it will hire workers at all supply-chain locations. This underscores Walmart’s commitment toward fueling growth. Apart from hiring, the company has always been focused on protecting its workers in terms of health and wellness, support to their family and cash bonuses, among other benefits.
Walmart’s Growth Efforts on Track
Customers’ growing inclination toward online shopping certainly calls for a robust supply-chain structure. Walmart’s e-commerce business and omni-channel penetration have expanded all the more amid the pandemic-led social distancing. The company has long been trying all means to evolve with the changing consumer environment and stay firm amid the rising competition from Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . In this regard, Walmart has been taking several e-commerce initiatives, including buyouts, alliances, and improved delivery and payment systems.
On May 13, 2021, Walmart unveiled plans to acquire Zeekit, which is focused on uniting fashion and technology via its virtual fitting room platform. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Walmart had unveiled an additional investment in India’s Ninjacart for technology and supply-chain solutions. Apart from this, the company’s contracts with Symbotic, Goldman Sachs, Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , Green Dot and Microsoft; buyouts of ShoeBuy, Moosejaw and Bonobos among others, underscore its digital efforts. The buyout of major stake in Flipkart has been bolstering its International segment.
Apart from this, Walmart is making aggressive efforts to expand in the booming online grocery space, which has long been a major contributor to e-commerce sales. Walmart has taken robust strides to strengthen its delivery arm, as evident from its investment in DroneUp; pilot with HomeValet, introduction Carrier Pickup by FedEx, launch of Walmart+ membership program; drone delivery pilots in the United States with Flytrex and Zipline; and a pilot with Cruise to test grocery delivery through self-driven all-electric cars. Walmart had also unveiled an alliance with DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to deliver prescriptions from pharmacies of Sam’s Club alongside expanding Scan & Go to all fuel stations at U.S. Sam’s Clubs. Prior to this, Walmart unveiled Express Delivery during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 at several stores, which helps it deliver orders to customers in less than two hours.
As of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Walmart U.S. had 3,900 pickup locations and 3,250 same-day delivery stores. The company’s U.S. e-commerce sales rose 6% in the second quarter and soared 103% on a two-year stack basis. Walmart Connect advertising sales surged 95%. At Sam’s Club, e-commerce sales jumped 27% on the back of a robust direct-to-home show and solid curbside performance. In the International segment, e-commerce sales surged 86%. Management projects global e-commerce sales of $75 billion for fiscal 2022. This is likely to further strengthen the company’s omnichannel status.
We believe that the abovementioned hiring is likely to solidify Walmart's supply-chain structure and help the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company keep its growth story going. Shares of this supermarket giant have rallied 15.2% in the past six months, compared with the industry's growth of 15.5%.