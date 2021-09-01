Harmonic (HLIT) Enhances Parasat Cable TV's Broadband Capacity

Harmonic Inc. ( HLIT Quick Quote HLIT - Free Report) has entered into a deal to revamp broadband services of Parasat Cable TV, a cable television operator, on the back of CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. It is an innovative platform that boosts network performance with cloud-native virtualization and prepares for fiber deep and business-as-usual deployments for a smarter broadband network. This cost-effective solution will enable the telco to deliver enhanced subscriber experiences, thanks to greater flexibility and efficient bandwidth scaling. Harmonic has always been focused on developing best-in-class video delivery and virtualized cable access solutions, one of them being the CableOS solution. The platform includes a virtualized Cable Modem Termination System software. The partnership with Parasat Cable TV has augmented Harmonic’s thriving roster of cable customers based in the Asia-Pacific region. Thanks to Harmonic’s cost-effective and easy-to-deploy CableOS Platform, Parasat Cable TV will be able to expand its network capacity while addressing peak traffic issues and increasing bandwidth demand. This multi-access provider edge solution will also enable the Southeast Asian service provider to replace a legacy Huawei Remote MAC-PHY solution with Harmonic’s standards-based distributed access architecture (DAA) solution. Equipped with high-density Reef DAA shelves, the next-gen offering will allow Parasat Cable TV to not only manage bandwidth scaling at lower costs but also install outdoor DAA nodes with the Reef DAA shelves for an improved fiber-to-the-home network. At a time when the majority of service providers are migrating toward greener broadband connectivity to address future digital requirements, Parasat Cable TV’s decision to leverage Harmonic’s innovative networking solutions seems to be the need of the hour. The alliance will enable the Philippines-based telco to establish a future-proof network infrastructure with reliable Internet access while facilitating a seamless transition to advanced edge cloud services and software platforms as demand for ultra-fast broadband rises. Harmonic expects bulk deployments of DAA in the forthcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. The San Jose, CA-based company’s CableOS Platform has been installed in more than 3 million cable modems across Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe. The latest network modernization initiative is likely to facilitate Harmonic to capture profitable business opportunities while transforming the cable industry on the back of its digital acceleration efforts and revenue-driving business model, thereby driving long-term growth. Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have surged 54.3% compared with 30.5% growth of the industry in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Harmonic (HLIT) Enhances Parasat Cable TV's Broadband Capacity
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) has entered into a deal to revamp broadband services of Parasat Cable TV, a cable television operator, on the back of CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. It is an innovative platform that boosts network performance with cloud-native virtualization and prepares for fiber deep and business-as-usual deployments for a smarter broadband network.
This cost-effective solution will enable the telco to deliver enhanced subscriber experiences, thanks to greater flexibility and efficient bandwidth scaling. Harmonic has always been focused on developing best-in-class video delivery and virtualized cable access solutions, one of them being the CableOS solution. The platform includes a virtualized Cable Modem Termination System software.
The partnership with Parasat Cable TV has augmented Harmonic’s thriving roster of cable customers based in the Asia-Pacific region. Thanks to Harmonic’s cost-effective and easy-to-deploy CableOS Platform, Parasat Cable TV will be able to expand its network capacity while addressing peak traffic issues and increasing bandwidth demand.
This multi-access provider edge solution will also enable the Southeast Asian service provider to replace a legacy Huawei Remote MAC-PHY solution with Harmonic’s standards-based distributed access architecture (DAA) solution. Equipped with high-density Reef DAA shelves, the next-gen offering will allow Parasat Cable TV to not only manage bandwidth scaling at lower costs but also install outdoor DAA nodes with the Reef DAA shelves for an improved fiber-to-the-home network.
At a time when the majority of service providers are migrating toward greener broadband connectivity to address future digital requirements, Parasat Cable TV’s decision to leverage Harmonic’s innovative networking solutions seems to be the need of the hour. The alliance will enable the Philippines-based telco to establish a future-proof network infrastructure with reliable Internet access while facilitating a seamless transition to advanced edge cloud services and software platforms as demand for ultra-fast broadband rises.
Harmonic expects bulk deployments of DAA in the forthcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. The San Jose, CA-based company’s CableOS Platform has been installed in more than 3 million cable modems across Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe. The latest network modernization initiative is likely to facilitate Harmonic to capture profitable business opportunities while transforming the cable industry on the back of its digital acceleration efforts and revenue-driving business model, thereby driving long-term growth.
Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have surged 54.3% compared with 30.5% growth of the industry in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) and Knowles Corporation (KN - Free Report) . While InterDigital and Clearfield sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Knowles carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
InterDigital pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.
Clearfield pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Knowles pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average.