Harmony's (HMY) FY21 Earnings & Revenues Rise Year Over Year
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) posted adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share for fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30, 2021) against a loss of 10 cents recorded in the year-ago period.
Revenues and Costs
In fiscal 2021, revenues increased 45.2% to $2,710 million from $1,867 million registered a year ago. Average gold prices received during the period rose roughly 18% year over year to $1,719 per ounce (oz).
Gold production was around 1.54 million oz for the fiscal, up around 26% year over year.
Cash operating costs per oz declined 10% to $1,213. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) declined 13% year over year to $1,460 per oz.
Financial Overview
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents declined from $367 in the year-ago period to $198 million. Cash flow from operating activities surged 99% year over year to $597 million in fiscal 2021.
Net debt was $38 million at the end of fiscal 2021, down around 52% year over year.
Outlook
Harmony Gold plans to produce 1.55-1.63 million oz of gold in fiscal 2022. The company also expects an all-in sustaining cost between R765,000/kg-R800,000/kg. Underground recovered grade is forecast in the range of 5.40-5.57g/t.
Price Performance
Shares of Harmony have declined 37.3% in the past year compared with 28.2% fall of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Harmony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 494% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 147.7% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403.01% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 27.8% in the past year. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 39% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.